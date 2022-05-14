MIAMI (WFLA) — A plane was destroyed in a fiery wreck on a bridge in Miami afternoon, according to police.

The Bay Harbor Police Department said the plane crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge that connects Haulover Beach to Bal Harbour.

The area was closed to traffic as crews responded to the scene.

Miami resident Alex Huberman recorded the aftermath from a nearby building, showing the smoke and flames.

A damaged vehicle was also seen, and people could be heard saying they possibly saw three people escape the scene of the crash.

NBC affiliate WTVJ said two people were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center for burns.