FDNY adds 22 names to Memorial Wall honoring service at WTC Ground Zero after 9/11

NEW YORK (NBC) — The FDNY added the names of 22 members who died of illnesses related to their work in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center to the FDNY World Trade Center Memorial Wall.

Nearly 18 years later and the memorial is still growing..

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro and other officials were joined by the families of the FDNY members during the ceremony Friday at FDNY headquarters.

More than 200 FDNY members have died of 9/11 related illnesses since the 2001 terror attacks and cleanup efforts at Ground Zero.

“To date, more than 200 men and women who responded that day and who worked in the dangerous and painful rescue and recovery have lost their lives,” said Nigro.