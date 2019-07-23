FDA warns top marijuana company for making CBD health claims

U.S. regulators have issued a warning to a leading marijuana company for making unproven health claims about CBD.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday it has warned Curaleaf Inc., of Wakefield, Massachusetts, for illegally selling unapproved drugs. The agency says Curaleaf’s claims could lead people to delay medical care for serious conditions like cancer.

Curaleaf operates in 12 states. The company says it will work with the FDA to resolve the issues.

CBD is a compound found in marijuana but doesn’t cause a high. It’s widely marketed in oils, lotions and foods.

The Curaleaf warning comes as the FDA has been evaluating how to regulate the trendy ingredient. The agency plans to report this fall on its regulatory approach after holding a public hearing and receiving nearly 4,500 comments.