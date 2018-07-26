FDA warns more salmonella contamination recalls to come soon

(WCMH) – After recalls of Ritz crackers, Goldfish, and Swiss rolls, the FDA is warning that more recalls for salmonella contamination are on the horizon.
According to a Food and Drug Administration release, it is believed the recalled products contain a common whey ingredient supplied by Associated Milk Producers.
Other products produced with the same ingredient could be recalled in the coming days.
Active recalls include:
• Swiss rolls marketed under several brand names, including Walmart’s Great Value
• Ritz Cracker Sandwiches
• Four varieties of Goldfish crackers
“It’s early in our investigation, and to date there have been no cases of illnesses associated with any of these recalled products. I want to reinforce that, at this time, this is a cautionary step and we appreciate that these companies are taking these measures,” said an FDA spokesperson.