Breaking News
Teacher missing in Sandbridge after helping student struggling in the water

FDA warns more salmonella contamination recalls to come soon

National

by: Alesha Ray

Posted: / Updated:
Recall Alert 7-26-18

(WCMH) – After recalls of Ritz crackers, Goldfish, and Swiss rolls, the FDA is warning that more recalls for salmonella contamination are on the horizon.

According to a Food and Drug Administration release, it is believed the recalled products contain a common whey ingredient supplied by Associated Milk Producers.

Other products produced with the same ingredient could be recalled in the coming days.

Active recalls include:
•    Swiss rolls marketed under several brand names, including Walmart’s Great Value
•    Ritz Cracker Sandwiches
•    Four varieties of Goldfish crackers

“It’s early in our investigation, and to date there have been no cases of illnesses associated with any of these recalled products. I want to reinforce that, at this time, this is a cautionary step and we appreciate that these companies are taking these measures,” said an FDA spokesperson.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10