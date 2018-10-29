FDA takes first step to label food for sesame allergy

(NBC/WAVY) – Food labels could soon carry a warning if a product contains sesame.

The Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday that it is considering adding sesame as an allergen on packaged foods.

There are currently eight allergens listed on labels: milk, fish, eggs, shellfish, peanuts, tree nuts, soybeans and wheat.

The FDA says while sesame may be in a product, it currently may only be listed as “natural flavors” or “spices” on the label.

FDA officials say studies have shown that while sesame allergies may be rare, affecting about 0.1 percent of the population, it can still be deadly.

In a tweet on the day of the announcement, the FDA said it is issuing a request for information (RFI) to gather information on the prevalence and severity of sesame allergies in the U.S. That’s the first stop get get sesame labeled as an allergen on packaged foods.