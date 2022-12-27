(The Hill) – Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling four lots of its blood pressure medication, Quinapril Tablets, because of an impurity known as Nitrosamines being found in recent testing of the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The FDA stated that no illness related to the medication has yet been reported and that the marketing of the Quinapril Tablets ended in September. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor that is used to treat hypertension in order to lower blood pressure.

The tablets were contaminated by a substance known as Nitrosamines, which the FDA reports is commonly found in food and water. These impurities are found in meats, dairy products, and vegetables and can increase a person’s risk of developing cancer when faced with prolonged exposure, according to the FDA.

Those who are currently on Quinapril tablets are being advised by the FDA to continue taking their medication until they contact a medical professional for personal advice in regards to alternate medication.

However, retailers are being told to discontinue the sale of Quinapril tablets immediately.

Anyone who has questions regarding the Quinapril recall is being told by the FDA to contact Inmar Rx Solutions, Inc. at (877) 538-8445 Monday – Friday 09:00 am to 05:00 pm EST.