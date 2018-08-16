Breaking News
FDA recalling some thyroid medicine over potential manufacturing issue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The FDA is recalling thyroid tablets because of potential problems with an ingredient in them. 

The medication is Levothyroxine and Liothyronine in doses of 15 mg, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg.

The FDA says the Chinese maker of one of the ingredients in the drugs was found to have deficient manufacturing practices in an inspection.

Patients taking the recalled medicines should continue taking their medicine until they have a replacement product, the FDA said.

The products subject to recall are packed in 100-count bottles.

For a complete list of the recalled medications, click or tap here.

