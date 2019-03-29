FDA issues warning for people and pets after dog food tests positive for Salmonella

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has a warning for pet owners about a dog food that tested positive for Salmonella, a bacteria that could make dogs sick and could also infect humans.

The FDA warning comes after samples of from three lots of Darwin’s Natural Pet Products tested positive for Salmonella. The FDA says it collected samples of the dog food after receiving a consumer complaint.

The dog food is sold and stored frozen, which has the FDA concerned that people might have it in their freezer.

The FDA says if you have dog food from these three lots, you should throw it away in a secure container that other animals, including wildlife, can not access.

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5309(11)181019, manufactured on October 19, 2018

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5375(11)181106, manufactured on November 11, 2018

Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Turkey Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs: 5339(11)181026, manufactured on October 26, 2018

The FDA also wants people who have had the dog food in their homes to take certain precautions so family members do not become infected with Salmonella. Pets can get sick from Salmonella and may also be carriers of the bacteria and pass it onto their human companions without appearing to be ill. The FDA says it is aware of cases in which humans and/or animals have gotten sick from exposure to contaminated pet foods.

People who have had the dog food in their homes should clean refrigerators/freezers where the product was stored and clean and disinfect all bowls, utensils, food prep surfaces, pet bedding, toys, floors, and any other surfaces that the food or pet may have had contact with.

Consumers should also clean up the pet’s feces in yards or parks where people or other animals may become exposed. This is because animals can shed the bacteria when they have bowel movements,

People should thoroughly wash their hands after handling the recalled product or cleaning up potentially contaminated items and surfaces.

The FDA has posted the following information on its website about Salmonella

What is Salmonella and what are the symptoms of Salmonella infection?

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness and death in humans and animals, especially those who are very young, very old, or have weak immune systems. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people infected with Salmonella can develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most people recover without treatment, but in some people, the diarrhea may be so severe that they need to be hospitalized. In these patients, the Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the blood stream and then to other body sites unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics.

Consult your health care provider if you have symptoms of Salmonella infection.

Pets do not always display symptoms when infected with Salmonella, but signs can include vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), fever, loss of appetite and/or decreased activity level. If your pet has these symptoms, consult a veterinarian promptly. You should also be aware that infected pets can shed the bacteria in their feces without showing signs of being sick.

How can I report a pet illness?

People who think their pets have become ill after consuming contaminated pet food should first contact their veterinarians. Veterinarians who wish to have pets tested for Salmonella may do so through the Vet-LIRN Network if the pet is from a household with a person infected with Salmonella.