FDA expands list of toxic hand sanitizers to avoid

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) — The FDA has expanded its list of hand sanitizers to avoid because they may contain a toxic chemical.

The updated chart on the agency’s website now lists 59 products to avoid because they may contain methanol.

Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used due to its toxic effects. FDA’s investigation of methanol in certain hand sanitizers is ongoing. The agency will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Some have already been recalled, while the FDA has recommended for others to be pulled from the market.

According to the health officials, all appeared to have been produced in Mexico.

Methanol can be dangerous when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

The agency says anyone who has been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek treatment immediately.

FDA reminds consumers to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one’s nose. If soap and water are not readily available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol (also referred to as ethyl alcohol).

For the full list of the toxic hand sanitizers, click here.

Latest Posts