FDA announces recall of blood pressure medicine due to possible cancer risk

SILVER SPRING, MD (WCMH) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of several drug products that are used to treat high blood pressure, due to a potential cancer risk.

According to the FDA, several drug products containing the active ingredient valsartan, which is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure, are being voluntarily recalled due to the possible impurity of a potential carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

The FDA says that patients who are taking the recalled valsartan-containing medicines should continue taking their medicine until they have a replacement product.

To determine whether a specific product has been recalled, patients should look at the drug name and company name on the label of their prescription bottle. If the information is not on the bottle, patients should contact the pharmacy that dispensed the medicine.

Patients should also contact their health care professional (the pharmacist who dispensed the medication or doctor who prescribed the medication) if their medicine is included in this recall to discuss their treatment, which may include another valsartan product not affected by this recall or an alternative treatment option.

The following drugs have been recalled:

Medicine Company Valsartan Major Pharmaceuticals Valsartan Solco Healthcare Valsartan Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) Solco Healthcare Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

For more information, go to FDA.gov