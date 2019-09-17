FDA advisory committee recommends peanut allergy treatment for approval

(NBC News) — A potentially life-saving peanut allergy treatment is one step closer to approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

An FDA advisory panel voted Friday to recommend approval of Palforzia, an immunotherapy drug that exposes allergy sufferers to increasing amounts of peanut protein over time, increasing their tolerance and reducing risk of severe reaction.

The drug would not allow those with peanut allergies to eat the nuts, peanut butter or other products freely, but would protect them in the event of accidental exposure.

A small percentage of study participants experienced serious side effects, but 67 percent were able eat two to three peanuts with no allergic reaction.

