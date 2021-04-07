FBI looking to identify victims of truckers suspected of kidnapping women; some routes went through Virginia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WRBL/WAVY) — The FBI is releasing information on two over-the-road truck drivers suspected of kidnapping women along their routes and holding them for ransom. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims.

Brian T. Summerson, 25, of Dillon, South Carolina, and Pierre L. Washington, 35, of Chicago, have both been arrested, according to the FBI Memphis Field Office.

Summerson is charged with battery causing bodily harm, false imprisonment, and tampering with a witness calling 911. Washington’s charges relate to an ongoing investigation.

The FBI says Summerson’s route took him on Interstate 95 from New Jersey to Miami, Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri. When meeting women, he calls himself Von or Vaughn, the FBI said.

Washington’s routes are unknown at this time, but he owns a trucking company, God Got Me LLC. Washington was arrested in March.

An investigation turned up photographs, videos and text communications of additional women on Summerson’s electronic devices and electronic accounts.

If you have any information concerning this case, or if you believe you are a victim or may have been affected by these alleged crimes, please provide your contact information via email to truckervictims@fbi.gov so that an investigator can contact you.