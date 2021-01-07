FBI seeking information from public on Capitol rioters

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KELO) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help as it continues to investigate the people involved in Wednesday’s violent breach at the U.S. Capitol.
On Twitter, The Washington Field Office said it is seeking information to “assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.”
The agency is urging people who saw unlawful activity during the violent protests to submit information to them. The FBI has provided an online tips form.
“If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant to the #FBI at http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.”
The FBI also said people may call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to report tips and/or information related to the investigation.
Meanwhile, The Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday that it also obtained photo and video footage of numerous individuals committing criminal acts in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.
They released the long list of persons of interest, with related images.
If you can help identify these individuals, call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
Latest News
- Former Virginia Tech player, ODU coach Chris Malone fired for ‘appalling’ tweet about Stacey Abrams
- LIVE: DC mayor speaks as Capitol police chief calls riot ‘criminal’
- Pedestrian struck by vehicle on the Eastern Shore
- Facebook, Instagram extend block on Trump accounts ‘indefinitely’
- Sen. Hawley criticized for saluting Capitol protesters with fist pump