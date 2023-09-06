(WAVY) — The FBI looking for individual who they believe may have critical information regarding the identity of a child sexual assault victim.

The individual is being referred to as John Doe 47 and having photos distributed to the public. This individual isn’t labeled a suspect in this case, the FBI said.

John Doe 47 is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives.

John Doe 47 is described as a Black male, between the ages of 18-25, and can speak English in the video.

Initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 47, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August of 2020. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced prior to April of 2020, the FBI said, in a release.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).