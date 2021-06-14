Father of 7-year-old mauled to death by dogs in Marion explains what happened

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies in Mario County, South Carolina are investigating after a 7-year-old boy died in a dog attack Sunday night.

The boy, according to deputies, was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers when they were attacked. The other boys were able to escape.

The boy’s father told News13 Monday that his sons were chasing their pet chihuahua when a neighbor’s dogs got out through a hole in the fence. He said his son, Shamar Sherif Jackson, was stripped naked and killed by the dogs.

Shamar Sherif Jackson (Photo courtesy of the Jackson family)

The attack happened near the intersection of Wilbur and Cleo roads, and Marion police arrived late Monday morning with a cage and put up police tape before removing the dogs from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner and animal control are all participating in the investigation.