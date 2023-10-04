KATMAI NATIONAL PARK (WAVY) — Fat Bear Week, an annual event since 2014 that celebrates the diligent work of the large and in charge bears at Katmai National Park in Alaska, is upon us once again!

The bears have been scarfing down the salmon in preparation for the March Madness-style competition, which crowns Katmai’s chunkiest. It starts Wednesday at noon online on Fat Bear Week’s website.

Simply vote for the bears you think have put on the most weight ahead of hibernation season (or just vote for whoever you think’s doing their best!) The contest goes through October 10, when the fattest bear of all will be crowned.

There are two matchups on Wednesday, with 806, the “chubby cubby” Fat Bear Jr. champion against Bear 428, and Bear 402 facing off with 901.

Last year’s champ was 747, aka “Bear Force One,” who won for the second time.

The Washington Post really did it big with their preview for this year’s competition. Get the full lowdown on all of the top contenders in their guide.