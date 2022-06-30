(STACKER) — Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns or cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Virginia — including several from the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg areas — from IMDb’s most popular list. Keep reading to see which favorite actors are from your home state.

Mason Alexander Park

– Born: Fairfax, Virginia (7/12/1995)

– Known for:

— Gren in “Cowboy Bebop” (2021)

— Desire in “The Sandman” (2022)

— Montgomery Theater Fellow #1 in “Before You Know It” (2019)

Jason Sudeikis

– Born: Fairfax, Virginia (9/18/1975)

– Known for:

— Ted Lasso in “Ted Lasso” (2020-2022)

— Oscar in “Colossal” (2016)

— David Clark in “We’re the Millers” (2013)

Dermot Mulroney

– Born: Alexandria, Virginia (10/31/1963)

– Known for:

— Michael O’Neal in “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (1997)

— Steve Huberbrecht in “August: Osage County” (2013)

— Dirty Steve Stephens in “Young Guns” (1988)

Rob Lowe

– Born: Charlottesville, Virginia (3/17/1964)

– Known for:

— Billy Hicks in “St. Elmo’s Fire” (1985)

— Sodapop Curtis in “The Outsiders” (1983)

— Benjamin Oliver in “Wayne’s World” (1992)

Patrick Wilson

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia (7/3/1973)

– Known for:

— Raoul in “The Phantom of the Opera” (2004)

— Jeff Kohlver in “Hard Candy” (2005)

— Josh Lambert in “Insidious” (2010)

Patton Oswalt

– Born: Portsmouth, Virginia (1/27/1969)

– Known for:

— Matt Freehauf in “Young Adult” (2011)

— Remy in “Ratatouille” (2007)

— Roache in “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World” (2012)

Reed Birney

– Born: Alexandria, Virginia (9/11/1954)

– Known for:

— Richard in “Mass” (2021)

— Pop in “The Hunt” (2020)

— Donald Blythe in “House of Cards” (2013-2017)

Will Yun Lee

– Born: Arlington, Virginia (3/22/1971)

– Known for:

— Stronghold Kovacs in “Altered Carbon” (2018-2020)

— Dr. Alex Park in “The Good Doctor” (2018-2021)

— Agent Park in “Rampage” (2018)

Jesse L. Martin

– Born: Rocky Mount, Virginia (1/18/1969)

– Known for:

— Tom Collins in “Rent” (2005)

— Detective Ed Green in “Law & Order” (1999-2008)

— Producer in “The Letter Carrier” (2016)

Diedrich Bader

– Born: Alexandria, Virginia (12/24/1966)

– Known for:

— Lawrence in “Office Space” (1999)

— Rex in “Napoleon Dynamite” (2004)

— Miramax Security Guard Gordon in “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” (2001)

Grant Gustin

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia (1/14/1990)

– Known for:

— Barry Allen in “The Flash” (2014-2021)

— Barry Allen in “Supergirl” (2016-2019)

— The Flash in “Superhero Fight Club” (2015)

Billy Campbell

– Born: Charlottesville, Virginia (7/7/1959)

– Known for:

— Cliff in “The Rocketeer” (1991)

— Mitch Hiller in “Enough” (2002)

— Quincey P. Morris in “Dracula” (1992)

Warren Beatty

– Born: Richmond, Virginia (3/30/1937)

– Known for:

— John Reed in “Reds” (1981)

— Clyde Barrow in “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967)

— Jay Bulworth in “Bulworth” (1998)

Skeet Ulrich

– Born: Lynchburg, Virginia (1/20/1970)

– Known for:

— Billy in “Scream” (1996)

— Chris Hooker in “The Craft” (1996)

— Jethro Wheeler in “Into the West” (2005)

Hunter Parrish

– Born: Richmond, Virginia (5/13/1987)

– Known for:

— Stan in “17 Again” (2009)

— Earl Gornicke in “RV” (2006)

— Lance in “Sleepover” (2004)

David Hornsby

– Born: Newport News, Virginia (12/1/1975)

– Known for:

— Cricket in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (2006-2021)

— David in “Mythic Quest” (2020-2021)

— Boomer in “Good Girls” (2018-2020)

George C. Scott

– Born: Wise, Virginia (10/18/1927)

– Died: 9/22/1999

– Known for:

— General George S. Patton Jr. in “Patton” (1970)

— Bert Gordon in “The Hustler” (1961)

— John Russell in “The Changeling” (1980)

Jimmy Workman

– Born: Fairfax, Virginia (10/4/1980)

– Known for:

— Pugsley Addams in “The Addams Family” (1991)

— Pugsley Addams in “Addams Family Values” (1993)

— Transportation Department in “Star Trek” (2009)

David Arquette

– Born: Winchester, Virginia (9/8/1971)

– Known for:

— Rob Geller in “Never Been Kissed” (1999)

— Dewey Riley in “Scream 3” (2000)

— Dewey Riley in “Scream 2” (1997)

Tim Reid

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia (12/19/1944)

– Known for:

— Venus Flytrap in “WKRP in Cincinnati” (1978-1982)

— Ray Campbell in “Sister, Sister” (1994-1999)

— Producer in “Once Upon a Time… When We Were Colored” (1995)

Zachary Knighton

– Born: Alexandria, Virginia (10/25/1978)

– Known for:

— Jim Halsey in “The Hitcher” (2007)

— John Morgan in “The Prince and Me” (2004)

— Dr. Bryce Varley in “Flashforward” (2009-2010)

David Huddleston

– Born: Vinton, Virginia (9/17/1930)

– Died: 8/2/2016

– Known for:

— The Big Lebowski in “The Big Lebowski” (1998)

— Olson Johnson in “Blazing Saddles” (1974)

— Judge in “The Producers” (2005)

James Avery

– Born: Pughsville [now Suffolk], Virginia (11/27/1945)

– Died: 12/31/2013

– Known for:

— Shredder in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1987-1993)

— Mr. Gantry in “Raise Your Voice” (2004)

— Les’ DMV Examiner in “License to Drive” (1988)

Randolph Scott

– Born: Orange County, Virginia (1/23/1898)

– Died: 3/2/1987

– Known for:

— John Kent in “Roberta” (1935)

— Pat Brennan in “The Tall T” (1957)

— Bilge Smith in “Follow the Fleet” (1936)

Frankie Faison

– Born: Newport News, Virginia (6/10/1949)

– Known for:

— Landlord in “Coming to America” (1988)

— Coconut Sid in “Do the Right Thing” (1989)

— Chief Elliott Gordon in “White Chicks” (2004)

Joseph Cotten

– Born: Petersburg, Virginia (5/15/1905)

– Died: 2/6/1994

– Known for:

— Holly Martins in “The Third Man” (1949)

— Jedediah Leland in “Citizen Kane” (1941)

— Brian Cameron in “Gaslight” (1944)

John Payne

– Born: Roanoke, Virginia (5/28/1912)

– Died: 12/6/1989

– Known for:

— Fred Gailey in “Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

— Joe Rolfe in “Kansas City Confidential” (1952)

— Ernie Driscoll in “99 River Street” (1953)

Brian Benben

– Born: Winchester, Virginia (6/18/1956)

– Known for:

— Martin Tupper in “Dream On” (1990-1996)

— Roger Henderson in “Radioland Murders” (1994)

— Special Agent Arwood ‘Larry’ Smith in “Dark Angel” (1990)

Jason George

– Born: Virginia Beach, Virginia (2/9/1972)

– Known for:

— College Kid in “Fallen” (1998)

— Michael Bourne in “Sunset Beach” (1997-1999)

— David in “Kidnap” (2017)

Rob Estes

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia (7/22/1963)

– Known for:

— Sgt. Chris Lorenzo in “Silk Stalkings” (1991-1995)

— Kyle McBride in “Melrose Place” (1993-1999)

— Harry Wilson in “90210” (2008-2010)

John Wesley Shipp

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia (1/22/1955)

– Known for:

— Henry Allen in “The Flash” (2014-2021)

— Mitch Leery in “Dawson’s Creek” (1998-2001)

— Officer Roy Larson in “NYPD Blue” (1994)

Wayne Newton

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia (4/3/1942)

– Known for:

— Professor Joe Butcher in “Licence to Kill” (1989)

— Julian Grendel in “The Adventures of Ford Fairlane” (1990)

— Wayne Newton in “Vegas Vacation” (1997)

William Russ

– Born: Portsmouth, Virginia (10/20/1950)

– Known for:

— Alan Matthews in “Boy Meets World” (1993-2000)

— Roger LoCocco in “Wiseguy” (1988-1990)

— Glen Garrey in “Keeping Company” (2021)

Stephen Furst

– Born: Norfolk, Virginia (5/8/1954)

– Died: 6/16/2017

– Known for:

— Kent Dorfman in “National Lampoon’s Animal House” (1978)

— Vir Cotto in “Babylon 5” (1994-1998)

— Albert Ianuzzi in “The Dream Team” (1989)

Patrick Kilpatrick

– Born: Orange, Virginia (8/20/1949)

– Known for:

— Knott in “Minority Report” (2002)

— Christian ‘The Sandman’ Naylor in “Death Warrant” (1990)

— Finn in “Last Man Standing” (1996)