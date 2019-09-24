ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The family of a Florida high school student has decided to take their son off life support after he collapsed at a recent. football game.
On Friday night, Northeast High’s Jacquez Welch took on Osceola when he went down and didn’t get up. He was rushed to Bayfront Medical in St. Petersburg.
Welch’s mother held a news conference Monday to announce the decision to take her son off life support and have his organs donated.
According to his mother, Jacquez had a congenital condition known as AVM, which he likely had since birth, that led to his passing.
“To dispel misunderstandings, this was not due to a tackle, hit or injury,” she said.
His mom stated his organs will be donated to seven people. An honor walk will be taking place at Bayfront Medical Monday night at 10 p.m.
Welch was a 4.0 student.
- Family to take son off life support following sudden collapse during football game
- Crash involving school bus reported in Norfolk
- Teacher carries student with Spina Bifida during field trip so she doesn’t miss out
- Blog: Cool Front Sinks South. 3 Atlantic Tropical Storms.
- Defense Secretary Esper visiting Norfolk, military bases in North Carolina