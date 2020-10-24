Family says grandfather died after he was beaten in California Starbucks parking lot

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – A grandfather was taken off life support Wednesday after he was beaten in a Starbucks parking lot Sunday.

Robert Ketner’s family said they have been told his stop at the Starbucks in Rocklin California turned violent after he confronted a man outside for playing loud music.

“He was kind of sitting outside, drinking his latte when the vehicle of some sort came by,” the family member, who did not want to be identified, explained. “It was like really loud music; people were complaining about it. So, he pointed out, like, which car it was and asked them to turn their music down.”

Police say the argument turned physical. When officers arrived, they found Ketner, 69, unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital but never woke up.

“Whatever the argument was, no one deserves to lose their life,” said Rocklin Police Cpl. Zack Lewis. “So, it’s a sad thing that we have to experience this.”

Officers arrested 20-year-old River Baumann Sunday night on assault and other charges. He was later released after posting bail. Now Bauman has been rearrested and faces a manslaughter charge.

The victim’s family said they take some solace in the fact that Baumann has been arrested, but they said Ketner will be missed.

“He is loved by a lot of different people,” a family member told KTXL. “It’s really hard to kind of process that he’s gone now.”

Police have not confirmed what led to the fight and they are still investigating. They are asking any witnesses to come forward.