Falling rocks kill Glacier National Park tourist

MISSOULA, Mt. (KECI) – Glacier National Park officials say a 14-year-old girl died Monday from injuries suffered from a rockfall.

They say around 7 p.m. near the East Tunnel, a rockfall struck the vehicle the girl and four others were traveling in.

According to a press release, A.L.E.R.T. air ambulance did respond, but was unable to airlift the girl because of her unstable condition. Flight paramedics did travel with her in an ambulance to Kalispell, but the girl died while being transported.

The press release says the two adults suffered significant bruises and were transported to area hospitals while the two other children in the vehicle had minor injuries and also went to the hospital in an ambulance.

