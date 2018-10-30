Fall Back: Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday

(Nexstar) – Get ready for an extra hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time officially comes to an end.

The clocks roll back one hour this weekend at 2 a.m., November 4, 2018.

The annual change comes in the middle of the night, but most people usually set their clocks back before heading to bed Saturday night.

It’s also a good time to replace batteries in warning devices such as smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. If your device has sealed-in batteries, remove any debris and check to confirm they are functioning properly.

“The end of Daylight Saving Time is the perfect opportunity to check your smoke alarm batteries,” said Suffolk Fire Marshal Chuck Chapin. “We encourage citizens to use this as a reminder to update your fire safety measures in the home, especially as the cold months approach and heaters start to turn on. Making sure you have taken the right precautionary measures can save lives.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), three of every five home fire deaths happen in homes without working smoke alarms. The majority of smoke alarm failures are due to dead or missing batteries.

Note: The time change is not observed by Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.