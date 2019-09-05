Facebook’s dating service is launching in the US

(CNN) — Facebook is looking to play matchmaker.

The social media giant launched its dating service — simply called “dating.”

The launch comes more than a year after Facebook first announced the feature.

It allows anyone with a Facebook account who is 18 or older to set up a dating profile from within the Facebook mobile app.

While it pulls over a first name and age from a Facebook account — the company says the two profiles are largely separate.

Users can integrate more info — pulling in photos posted to Facebook and Instagram to their dating profile.

“Dating” was already available elsewhere in the world.

The United States is the 20th country to have access.