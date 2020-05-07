Facebook Live chase ends with deadly shooting in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR/NBC News) – An Indianapolis man is dead after a high-speed chase and shooting streamed on Facebook Live.

Investigators say it began when police noticed a car driving erratically on Interstate 65 and gave chase.

Speeds quickly escalated to over 90 mph, until the pursuing officers broke off the chase.

Shortly after that, the car was spotted again. The driver then exited the car and ran.

Police caught the man and attempted to use a stun-gun with no success before the suspect allegedly fired on the officers.

They returned fire, killing the man. The officer who was involved in the shooting was not hurt. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.

The suspect was streaming the chase live on Facebook as it happened. The live video captured the moment he got out of the car and fled, including the moment when shots were fired.

The Greater Indianapolis NAACP released a statement about the shooting and the Facebook video. It reads, in part:

We’re aware of some facts from the Facebook Live video. However, the NAACP will monitor and review additional facts as the investigations proceed and then determine whether it warrants any actions by our organization. We ask the community to allow the process to proceed, as we monitor the various investigative units that will uncover the facts. If you believe you have relevant information, we ask you to provide it to investigators.”

Read more: https://bit.ly/2YIWbVS

Latest Posts