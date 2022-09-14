HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were on board a small plane that crashed Wednesday in a wooded area near Conway area, according to authorities.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 12:21 p.m. in the area of McNeill Street.

A single-engine Piper P28R crashed in a wooded area about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach, according to the FAA. Two people were on board. The FAA said the information is preliminary and subject to change.

Drone footage shows an aerial view of the area where a small plane crashed September, 14, 2022 in the Conway area (WBTW)

In radio traffic on Broadcastify.com from Myrtle Beach International Airport obtained by News13, authorities are heard discussing the crash at about 12:15 p.m.

“I can see fire,” a person says. “It looks like they probably hit the trees short.”

Multiple people in the audio can be hard saying that they saw smoke.

“Multiple vehicles on scene,” someone said. “It doesn’t look good.”

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

Editor’s note: The air traffic audio below has been edited down to a condensed version of the full audio.

Courtesy: Broadcastify.com

Keith Holloway, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, told News13 Wednesday afternoon in an email that the agency will be investigating the crash and expects to have an investigator at the scene late Wednesday or early Thursday.

According to the Holloway, the investigator will document the scene, examine the aircraft and gather information about air traffic communications, radar data and weather reports. The agency will also try to talk to witnesses and the request maintenance records of the aircraft and the medical records and flight history of the pilot.

“It is important to note that it is very early in the investigation,” Holloway said in a statement. “NTSB does not determine cause in the early part of the investigative process. This is considered the fact-gathering phase of the investigation. I suspect that [a] preliminary report may be available in about 10 business days. A typical NTSB investigation can take 12-24 months to complete and determine cause.”

News13 has a crew headed to the scene.