Explosive devices detonated in porta potties; RI fire marshal investigating

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Someone detonated explosives inside portable toilets in South County, Rhode Island. Now, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with local police and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, are investigating.

The fire marshal’s office said the two separate incidents – which occurred August 17 in Charlestown and Westerly – are not believed to be linked to terrorist activity. No injuries were reported.

JUST IN: exploding porta-potties in Charlestown and Westerly. Police in both communities and the state bomb squad need your help catching the culprits. #wpri12 pic.twitter.com/upXBi6oIy1 — Erica Ricci (@RicciReports) August 20, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the state bomb squad hotline at 401-383-7723. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.