Exhibit, ceremony mark 5th anniversary of Pulse massacre; local officials remember victims

Visitors pay tribute to the display outside the Pulse nightclub memorial Friday, June 11, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Saturday will mark the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting at the site. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The 49 victims who were massacred at a gay nightclub shooting in Florida are being honored this week with a community run, a museum exhibit, a mass yoga session, a gay chorus performance and a street dance party.



The remembrances culminate with a ceremony Saturday on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy. Dozens of survivors of the shooting, family members of those who died and first responders are invited to the ceremony on the grounds of the Pulse nightclub.



The club located south of downtown Orlando has been turned into an interim memorial lined with photos of the victims and rainbow-colored flowers.

In Virginia, local officials are commemorating the event on social media.

Attorney General Mark Herring called the shooting “the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ+ community.” Other local officials remembered the victims while calling for and end to gun violence.

5 years ago today, 49 victims lost their lives in the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the deadliest attack on our LGBTQ+ community in American history.



Let us honor their lives and continue our efforts to reduce gun violence and ensure full equality for all. — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) June 12, 2021

Today marks 5 years since 49 people were killed in the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub. It was a violent act in what was supposed to be a safe place for the LGBTQ+ community.



This week, the Senate voted unanimously to designate Pulse as a national memorial. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 12, 2021

Today I'm holding in my heart the loved ones of the 49 people who were killed at Pulse Nightclub five years ago. On this tragic anniversary, let us recommit to keeping our LGBTQ brothers and sisters safe and battling the scourge of gun violence that takes too many lives too soon. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) June 12, 2021