Exclusive: 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox interview with VP Mike Pence

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Local Republican candidates had a special guest at a rally in Virginia Beach, the Vice President.

Vice President Mike Pence aboard Air Force Two landed at Naval Air Station Oceana.

After getting off the plane he spent time shaking hands and getting pictures. He met with local Fighter Pilots and gave each a Vice Presidential Coin.

As the Vice President walked towards the tarmac, 10 on your side’s Andy Fox shook hands and began a 7-minute interview.

Andy asked him to address the fact that Republicans have been outspent by millions in Tuesday’s elections.

“Now is an opportunity for Virginia to say yes to re-electing Republican majorities in the State Senate and House of Delegates. I am here because we believe that republican control is important today.” Vice President, Mick Pence

The Vice President would not answer the question if Democrats take over the General Assembly on Tuesday is it a referendum on Donald Trump, but he did say how important the Virginia Election is for President Trump.

He said, “It is very important…it will lay a foundation for our campaign to come to Virginia and tell our story to earn four more years for President Donald Trump in 2020, and the all-important redistricting in 2021.”

We asked him about Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman who listened to the President’s call to the Ukranian President.

Pence said he told Impeachment Investigators, “I did not think it was proper to demand a foreign country to investigate a U.S. Citizen… I think when the American people will take time to read the transcript they will see there was no quid-pro-quo and the President did nothing wrong.”

The Vice President also blasted the Impeachment process, “What Democrats are doing behind closed doors on Capitol Hill is a disgrace…Democrats spend all their time on endless investigation in a partisan impeachment.”

We asked him about what critics are calling the “Trump Fatigue.”

“Andy, I will tell you everywhere I go whether in Virginia or all across the country I see tremendous enthusiasm…I can’t wait to get on the campaign trail in 2020, telling that story of Making America Great Again.” Vice President, Mike Pence

