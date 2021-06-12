Events for 63rd annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament begin; here’s what to expect

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Workers with the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament spent all day Friday setting up for weekend festivities and what is to come starting next week.

Friday night, events like “Best Dressed” and “Meet the Captains” will take place at Big Rock Landing. There were also preparations for the women’s-only KWLA Tournament, which starts Saturday at 8 a.m. Boats will be in the water and can fish until 2 p.m.

The KWLA Tournament is catch-and-release with a point system. Blue Marlin will count for 400 points and white marlin or sailfish get 125 points. The team with the most points will be awarded the KWLA $80,000 purse.

Crystal Hesmer, executive director of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, said she is super excited to see some normalcy for the 63rd annual event.

We know the slips are full, people are fighting to find places for boats to dock, so we are expecting a very big crowd for 2021. Crystal Hesmer, Executive Director

The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament begins Monday at 9 a.m. Boats are able to fish until 3 p.m.

To keep up with all the tournaments’ events, you can go to the Big Rock website or follow the minute-by-minute details on the tournament’s Twitter page. You can also download the Big Rock mobile app.

WNCT will also have coverage of the tournament on TV and at WNCT.com.