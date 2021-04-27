Elizabeth City, under state of emergency ahead of bodycam release in Andrew Brown Jr. case, sets 8 p.m. curfew

An independent autopsy released Tuesday showed Brown was fatally shot in the back of the head by a deputy.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City has implemented an 8 p.m. curfew starting Tuesday for “safety” in the wake of the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

The city has been under a state of emergency since Monday morning ahead of the release of bodycam footage in the case. Brown was shot and killed by deputies last week while they conducted a search warrant.

An independent autopsy released Tuesday showed Brown was fatally shot in the back of the head by a deputy. His family and attorneys have called it an execution.

The bodycam footage still has not been released to the public, but local officials and media have petitioned the court for its release. The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The FBI has since announced that it’s launched a federal civil rights investigation into the incident.

In announcing the state of emergency on Monday, Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker said law enforcement expected a “period of civil unrest” after the release of the video.

Officials have said they’re concerned that some outside agitators would mix in with locals, who have peacefully protested for days now.

So far there have been no arrests in protests, but some people did throw eggs and rocks at officers’ cars on Monday night. There were several announcements Monday night from local protesters that those who wanted to derail the movement or cause chaos should be turned over to Elizabeth City police.

The curfew will stay in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, officials say. The only exceptions are for traveling to and from employment and emergencies.

“Visits to stores, gas stations, and other non-emergency travel are expected to be conducted during non-curfew hours,” officials say.