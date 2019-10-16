Elizabeth City man shines in national spotlight on ‘The Voice’

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man is taking his talents to NBC’s “The Voice.” Ricky Braddy has a voice that turned three chairs around during the blind auditions, but he also hopes to be a voice for others.

“I was born and raised [in Elizabeth City], I grew up in the house that my grandfather built for my mom.”

Braddy said he was raised in the Christian church where he found his passion for singing.

“That’s how I learned to sing with my family, I knew that’s what I wanted to do, when I was a teenager I started singing in a gospel trio.”

Several years later he moved to Nashville, Tennessee, for college and he eventually auditioned for “American Idol” with friend and musician, Russell Dickerson.

Fast forward to this year, Braddy took his talents to “The Voice” on WAVY-TV 10 and sang “The Story” by Brandi Carlile.

“My main thing was I wanted to be able to connect my story to that song and I wanted to be able to connect my journey into that performance, that was main goal, and I think that came across,” Braddy said. “In a split second, one chair turns and its like OK, OK! That is what I was here for!”

He clearly has a voice, but he’s also hoping to be a voice for others.

“I decided this past year, to come out as gay, and finally approach life in a truthful manner, and those kind of doors were closed to me,” Braddy said.

“It took a lot of courage to tell my story, but I knew that I wanted that out there for someone else. At 36, I’m not doing this for me necessarily anymore, it’s for what good I can bring into the world.”

Braddy says his family and his boyfriend have been nothing short of supportive throughout this journey.

“He’s been so great, and so gracious, and so patient with me pursuing what I love and what I want.”

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays on WAVY-TV 10.