Elijah Cummings lies in repose; visitors pay respects

FILE – In this April 27, 2017, file photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, speaks to reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Many faith leaders, activists and politicians in Baltimore have one thing in common: They were mentored by Cummings. Cummings, who died Thursday at 68, inspired and advised others, sharing his political wisdom. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The body of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings is lying in repose at a historically black college in Baltimore ahead of the first in a series of services.

A tan hearse with a U.S. House of Representatives seal carrying Cummings’ body arrived Wednesday morning at Morgan State University’s Murphy Fine Arts Center. A group of mourners led by Cummings’ widow, Maya Rockeymoore, followed pallbearers who wheeled the black casket with silver trimmings into the building.

The auditorium opened to the public shortly after 10 a.m. and a large group of people waiting in line have begun to enter the viewing area. A tribute service was scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The Maryland congressman died Thursday .

The university is in Cummings’ congressional district, and he served on its Board of Regents for 19 years.