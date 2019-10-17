Eastern Shore author releases new book with actress Lupita Nyong’o

ONLEY, Va. (WAVY) — A local author and illustrator recently published a new children’s book with an award-winning actress.

Vashti Harrison, who grew up on the Eastern Shore, illustrated the book “Sulwe,” written by Lupita Nyong’o.

Nyong’o recently starred in Jordan Peele’s “Us” and “Black Panther,” and won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in “12 Years a Slave.” She went on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday to talk about the book.

Harrison is a graduate of Nandua High School and the University of Virginia, and now lives in Brooklyn. She’s already released a number of books herself: “Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History,” “Festival of Colors,” and “CeCe Loves Science.”

Another book, “Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black History,” will be released in November.

10 On Your Side’s Kara Dixon interviewed Harrison back in 2018 about her illustrations of diverse characters.

“I read all these studies that say that little black girls are seen as more adult and less innocent as girls in the same age range, and that just breaks my heart,” she said in the interview. “I don’t do very much in the world. I draw pictures. If in my work I can remind people that kids are kids and all kids are innocent, I’ll do that.”

In 2018, Harrison was awarded an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work for Children.

She also appeared on the “Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

