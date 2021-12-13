Drummer for rock band Tool arrested at airport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A trip home to celebrate the a college basketball rivalry ended with a trip to a Kansas City police station for the drummer of alternative band Tool.

Daniel Carey was arrested for misdemeanor assault for his alleged involvement in a fight with another man in a terminal at Kansas City’s International Airport.

Airport police were called to the terminal around 7 p.m. Sunday evening. Carey was taken to the police department following the argument. The other man was not taken into custody, according to KCI Airport spokesman Joe McBride.

Carey was no longer in custody as of Monday afternoon.

The report has been forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review and to determine if Carey will be charged.

Carey is from Kansas and played with the KU Basketball Pep Band at the Missouri vs. Kansas college basketball game Saturday.