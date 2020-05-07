SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — 17 homes have been damaged, 13 of them destroyed in the Five Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County. WKRG News 5 crews were allowed to survey the devastation alongside emergency crews. You can see a gallery of the damage below and the raw video of the survey above.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Millennial and Gen-Z virtual Town Hall tonight with Rep. Bobby Scott, Angela Rye
- DMV headquarters employee in NC tests positive for COVID-19
- Norfolk Commission on the Arts donates $43,000 in emergency relief to 20 art organizations
- Driving through the devastation: Pictures and video from inside the Five Mile Swamp fire and the homes destroyed
- California dad accused of throwing young daughter off cliff, killing her after stabbing attack