FAUQUIER COUNTY (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a truck driver faces a charge after his tractor-trailer hit a man on a motorcycle, killing the motorcyclist.

Troopers said it happened the afternoon of Aug. 27.

Around 1:10 p.m., John R. Selby, 77, of Bealeton, Va. was riding his bike through the intersection of James Madison Highway and Marsh Road in Fauquier County. Selby had the green light.

Investigators said Alexei Plavan, 64, of Sterling, Va. was driving a tractor-trailer. He had the red light but didn’t stop for it. The truck hit Selby who died there. Selby was wearing a helmet.

Police arrested Plavan and took him to Culpeper County Jail. He was released on bond. The charge against him is Reckless Driving.