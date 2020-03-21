DoorDash announces #OpenForDelivery movement to support restaurants during coronavirus shutdown

NATIONAL (WAVY) — Since the coronavirus outbreak began, restaurants and businesses across the globe have had to adapt to the rigid structure of social distancing.

Restrictions have been placed on small businesses and corporations alike leaving business owners to find creative ways to keep their establishments open, while the doors remain closed.

On Friday, DoorDash – an app-based company that provides door-to-door delivery by connecting people with local restaurants – launched the #OpenForDelivery movement in an effort to let patrons know what restaurants are open and safe for delivery.

The list of restaurants involved in this campaign is extensive but it includes many local favorites such as McDonald’s, Wingstop, The Cheesecake Factory, Chick-fil-A, and Chili’s. A complete list can be viewed on the DoorDash website, app or on the Open For Delivery website.

Many additional restaurants have taken to social media to let the communities know they are Open For Delivery.

The National Restaurant Association recently posted to its website that “The coronavirus epidemic is the greatest crisis our industry has ever faced. Economic forecasts indicate that restaurants and the foodservice industry could sustain $225 billion in losses and eliminate 5-7 million jobs over the next three months.”

The Open For Delivery campaign can be followed via DoorDash’s social media outlets and local restaurants can spread awareness by using #OpenForDelivery in their social media posts.

