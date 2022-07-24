PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Paramedics from the Prince George’s County Fire Department (PGFD) saved a dog running on Route 50 Saturday afternoon.

According to the tweet from PGFD, the ambulance saw the dog running on the road and attempted to catch the dog. However, it wasn’t until the dog got trapped under a fence in some water that they were able to catch her.

PGFD took the dog to a vet, and she had a dislocated hip, but other than that is healthy. They were able to find the owner of the dog and have scheduled a time for them to pick her up on Sunday.

The owners said she had jumped out their car window as they were pulled over helping a “stranded motorist.”