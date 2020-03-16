Breaking News
Peninsula Health District reports second COVID-19 death in Virginia
Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43

Dog lost in Tennessee tornados comes home

National

by: Terry Bulger

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/NBC News) — A dog separated from his 89-year-old owner during the recent Nashville tornado is finally home.

Good Samaritan Olivia Perruci found Rocky wandering the streets of Nashville after the storm.

On a mission to find Rocky’s owner, Perruci went door to door asking if anyone was looking for a dog. 

Nine days after she found him, her persistence paid off.

Read more: http://bit.ly/3aYGBbB

Latest National News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories