Dog lost in Tennessee tornados comes home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/NBC News) — A dog separated from his 89-year-old owner during the recent Nashville tornado is finally home.
Good Samaritan Olivia Perruci found Rocky wandering the streets of Nashville after the storm.
On a mission to find Rocky’s owner, Perruci went door to door asking if anyone was looking for a dog.
Nine days after she found him, her persistence paid off.
