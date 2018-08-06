Doctors warn against microwaving children’s food in plastic containers

NEW YORK, NY – AUGUST 26: Microwave ovens are on display in a home furnishing store on August 26, 2013 in New York City. A report on Monday showed that sales of durable goods recorded their biggest drop in nearly a year in July. Items including computers, defense equipment and home appliances saw a 7.3 […]

WASHINGTON (KRON) — Parents are advised to avoid microwaving and dishwashing plastic containers as the American Academy of Pediatrics calls for stronger federal food safety regulations.

In a new report, pediatricians cited growing evidence against chemicals in food colorings, preservatives, and food packaging materials.

Additionally, heating plastics (including bottles) in the microwave or running them through a dishwasher increases the chance of leaking dangerous chemicals, according to the AAP.

The report states plastics with recycling codes 3 for phtalates, 6 for styrene, and 7 for bisphenols should be avoided.

What’s the best container? Officials recommend glass or stainless steel packaging.

They also suggest avoiding processed food and to remember to wash your hands and produce during food preparation.

To see the full report, click here.