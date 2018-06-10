Doctor warning: Don’t wear athletic clothing during MRI

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Doctors are warning patients not to wear athletic wear, like Lululemon, during a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test.

You may not know it, but some gym clothing contains small threads of metal in the stitching.

Metals are known to be woven into athletic garments to prevent them from stinking during your work out.

But the problem is, the metal heats up in MRI machines, which could cause your skin to burn.

Many manufacturers make clothing with silver thread in it.

According to Business Insider, Lululemon was specifically cited in a case from 2014, when a woman pressed the emergency stop button on an MRI machine after she felt a burning sensation.

She was wearing the company’s yoga pants, which had the metallic thread in them.

But, it is not just Lululemon. All clothing claiming to be “anti-microbial” or “anti-bacterial” should be avoided because it likely uses the same metallic technology.