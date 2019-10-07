Divers compete in Florida’s annual underwater pumpkin carving contest

KEY LARGO, Fla. (NBC) — The warm Florida weather may not get residents in the fall spirit, but that didn’t stop one group from finding a way to be festive.

Scuba divers suited up and had a pumpkin carving competition underwater.

Nearly two dozen artists of all ages took part.

The challenge..keeping the naturally buoyant canvas from floating off as they carved their creations.

The winners earned a free dive trip for two.

The annual event took place near a shallow coral reef about five miles off Key Largo, Florida.

