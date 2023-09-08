PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants in the first Sunday Night Football game of the regular season.

The games will be exclusively broadcast on WAVY-TV, but since WAVY was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore WAVY-TV to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WAVY-TV has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

WAVY-TV is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, WAVY-TV broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at a variety of electronics or home-improvement stores.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as Buffalo Wild Wings or AJ Gators.

WAVY’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. More information can be found on wavy.com including a list of alternative providers.

DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.