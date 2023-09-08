PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY/WVBT) – This Saturday, the college football season is in full swing with Nebraska taking on Colorado, Iowa taking on Iowa State, Oregon taking on Texas Tech, and Stanford taking on USC.

These games will be exclusively broadcast on WVBT/FOX43, but since WVBT was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch these games unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore WVBT/FOX43 to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. WVBT/FOX43 has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

WVBT/FOX43 is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, WVBT/FOX43 broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as Buffalo Wild Wings or AJ Gators.

WVBT’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.