Breaking News
Coast Guard suspends search for teacher who went missing south of Sandbridge

DeWalt recalls 122K drills over shock hazard

National

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:
R DEWALT DRILL RECALL 16x9 template_1549536473676.jpg_71498210_ver1.0_640_360_1549542098631.jpg.jpg

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — DeWalt has recalled two drills over concerns the wiring can shock people.

The recall was issued for 122,000 DeWalt DWD 110 and DWD 112 drills. The drill’s wiring can contact internal moving parts, posing a shock hazard. 

The drills were sold by Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon.com, and other stores nationwide and online from September 2017 through November 2018. The drills were priced between $60 and $70.

Consumers should check the label to see if their drill is involved in the recall. If it is, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drills and contact DeWALT to schedule a free inspection and repair.

Consumers can call DeWALT toll-free at 855-752-5259 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET,Monday through Friday, emailat recall@sbdinc.com or online at www.dewalt.com and click on Service and Support then Safety Recall Notice for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories