DeWalt recalls 122K drills over shock hazard

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — DeWalt has recalled two drills over concerns the wiring can shock people.

The recall was issued for 122,000 DeWalt DWD 110 and DWD 112 drills. The drill’s wiring can contact internal moving parts, posing a shock hazard.

The drills were sold by Home Depot, Lowe’s, Amazon.com, and other stores nationwide and online from September 2017 through November 2018. The drills were priced between $60 and $70.

Consumers should check the label to see if their drill is involved in the recall. If it is, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled drills and contact DeWALT to schedule a free inspection and repair.

Consumers can call DeWALT toll-free at 855-752-5259 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET,Monday through Friday, emailat recall@sbdinc.com or online at www.dewalt.com and click on Service and Support then Safety Recall Notice for more information.