Delta 757 with ‘engine issue’ makes emergency landing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Boeing 757 en route to Seattle has made an unexpected landing at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The plane was traveling from Atlanta to Seattle when it was diverted to the Salt Lake City International Airport after experiencing a “left engine issue.”

The FAA issued a statement to NewsNation regarding the emergency landing saying, “A Boeing 757-200 operated by Delta Air Lines diverted to Salt Lake City International Airport and landed safely Monday afternoon after experiencing a left-engine issue.”

The statement continues, “The FAA will investigate. Delta Air Lines Flight 2123 was flying from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when the incident occurred. “

Delta Airlines issued a statement to ABC4 saying, “DL2123 en route to Seattle from Atlanta diverted to Salt Lake City out of an abundance of caution following an indicator warning of a possible problem with one of its engines. The flight landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate without assistance. We are working to reaccomodate customers on a later flight. We apologize for the delay and any inconvenience.”

This story will be updated as it develops.

Reports of the diverted plane come just days after debris from a United Airlines plane fell as it made an emergency landing on Saturday due to engine failure.

That plane landed safely, and nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred, the agency said.

Associated Press contributed to this story