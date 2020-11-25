Despite the warnings, many are flying home for the holiday

(WAVY) — Seeing foot traffic in the airport is like a punch in the gut for some health experts who have pleaded with people to stay home.

Norfolk officials expect to see about 3,300 passengers a day over this weekend. Airlines have been adding flights all week to keep up with demand.

“I know about the recommendations for not traveling and being with family but I decided to take the risk and I’m being very careful,” Marisa Pierson told WAVY.com as she flew into Norfolk International Airport from New Jersey Wednesday.

Delia Morreira seemed more concerned about making her connecting flight than getting COVID-19.

“I have a layover in Chicago, which I hear is really crowded today,” she said.

Pierson also said her morning flight was definitely crowded.

“It was a packed flight. It’s hard to social distance when there is somebody sitting right next to you.”

Tirrell Shipe, who was traveling from Maine, told WAVY it’s also difficult to do at the TSA checkpoint and baggage claims.

“A lot of people are social distancing, a lot of people aren’t. You can’t control everybody,” he said.

That’s why health experts are concerned this could be a super spreader event with the potential to overwhelm hospitals by Christmas.

If you do travel experts advise you to:

Always wear a mask and consider eye protection.

Use hand sanitizer.

Once on the plan, stay seated.

Try not to eat or drink.

If you’re having second thoughts, airlines are waiving change fees. But for many, including Pierson, plans are moving forward.

“We’re just going to have a small family gathering, I promise not to infect you.”

It’s a risk they’re willing to take.