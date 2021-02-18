Deputies shoot, injure suspect who fired shots, set home on fire during barricade situation in South Carolina

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A barricaded man fired shots and set a home on fire Wednesday night, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Major Mike Nunn said the incident happened on Hicks Road in the Coward area of Florence County, South Carolina. Officials said when deputies arrived, the suspect fired shots at them and eventually set the house on fire.

During the incident, the suspect left the house and fired at deputies again.

Deputies returned fire and the suspect was wounded, according to Nunn. The condition of the suspect is unknown. No Florence County deputies were injured.