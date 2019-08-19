Deputies: Child used scissors to stab man attacking mom in Florida

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is behind bars in Pinellas County, accused of beating a woman in front of her two children to the point that the kids were in fear for their mom’s life.

Deputies say 44-year-old Panagiotis Karamanlis attacked the woman Saturday night by pulling her hair, holding her to the ground and punching her in the face multiple times. According to the sheriff’s office, the battery happened during an argument over text messages sent to the victim’s boyfriend.

An arrest report says Karamanlis ignored the woman when she told him, “don’t do this in front of the kids.” The report lists the two children as 10 and 11 years old.

Deputies say the 11-year-old was scared the mom was going to be murdered and stabbed Karamanlis twice in the back with scissors to protect her. The arrest report says the child was shaking and emotionally told the mother, “Mommy, I stabbed him because I thought he was going to kill you.”

The other child had to be treated at the scene for an anxiety attack, the arrest report says.

The sheriff’s office says Karamanlis admitted he pulled the woman’s hair and pulled her to the ground, but denied punching her in the face. Deputies noted in the arrest report the victim had visible bruises on her entire face.

Karamanlis was arrested and charged with battery and child abuse.

Online jail records also show he has been placed on an ICE hold. His arrest report lists his citizenship as Greek. When he was placed under arrest, deputies say he stated that he intended to leave the United States and go back to Greece.