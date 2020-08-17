Democrats: Slowdown of US mail is an attempt to suppress the vote; Republican congressman calls on Treasury for help

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — At mail processing centers across the country, overtime has been cut, high-speed sorting machines have been turned off and collection boxes have been removed.

Attorney General Mark Herring has contacted his colleagues around the country as he threatens litigation against the president and the postmaster general.

“I am looking at every legal option and tool that I might have to protect against this assault on our democracy,” said Herring.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are calling on the administration to stop playing postal politics with the lives of veterans. In a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and VA Secretary Robert Wilkie, the senators wrote:

“Veterans and the VA should be able to count on USPS for the timely delivery of essential prescription drugs. No veteran should have to wonder when their antidepressant or blood pressure medication may arrive – and the effects can be devastating if doses are missed,” they wrote.

What President Donald Trump hopes you’ll miss, Democrats say, is the ability to vote by mail this fall — the safest option during the coronavirus pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for an emergency hearing and two lawmakers are calling for a criminal investigation into the postal service.

Trump scoffed at the criticism, saying he his trying to fix the postal system. On Fox News Monday morning, Trump called the postal service a “financial disaster.”

.@SpeakerPelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service 📫https://t.co/o3P9ujOtnm

10 On Your Side wants to know… have you experienced USPS delivery delays? If so, please comment below with your zip code. — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) August 17, 2020

Republican Congressman Rob Wittman, (R-1st District), previously called for a meeting with the postmaster general, the Virginia governor, and election officials but Monday he contacted the Treasury Secretary and called for his cooperation in working with the Postmaster to ensure the timely delivery of mail.

Wittman wrote in a letter to Steve Mnuchin: “As you know, Section 6001of the CARES Act included $10 billion in additional borrowing authority to help the USPS with the financial shortfalls that have occurred due to COVID-19. I am encouraged to hear that recently the Department of Treasury and USPS have reached an agreement on loan terms should the need arise, allowing USPS to access additional funding for ongoing operations. I would encourage you to continue to work with Postmaster General DeJoy to ensure reliable and sustainable mail service, vital to so many Virginians.”

York County Registrar Walt Latham has turned to social media to clear up the confusion. Latham says many voters mistakenly believe they must vote by mail.

“People can vote in-person at the registrar’s office or satellite office or they can vote by mail,” said Latham.

If you decide to vote by mail, Latham advises that you to vote as soon as possible.

“It’s just like a Christmas card. If you wait until Dec. 24 to mail a Christmas card, it’s not going to make it on time,” Latham said.

For details on timelines and deadlines for voting in the general election check out this information from the State Board of Elections.

10 On Your Side is monitoring delays across the region. In an online survey posted Monday morning, readers identified pockets of delays in southern Chesapeake.

Latest Posts: