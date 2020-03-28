NATIONAL (WAVY) — Delta Airlines announced on Saturday that the company will provide free airfare to any medical volunteer traveling to help significantly impacted areas with coronavirus relief efforts.
According to the website, eligible medical volunteers can book free, round-trip flights to Georgia, Louisiana, and Michigan. The offer is valid for those traveling to work with the state and local government offices to work in hospitals and alongside medical personnel.
“We are witnessing the heroic efforts of our medical professionals around the world as they combat COVID-19, and we have deep gratitude for their selfless sacrifice,” said Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch. “Air travel plays a significant role in making connections in both good and challenging times, and our hope is that offering free travel gives more of these professionals the ability to help in critical areas of the U.S.”
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lousianna Gov. John Bel Edwards took to Twitter to express their gratitude to Delta for proving this service.
To determine eligibility by state, medical professionals can contact the respective state offices listed on Delta’s website.
Latest News
- Delta offers free flights for medical volunteers providing coronavirus relief efforts
- Mahlon Parker, co-founder of PIT, dies at 93
- Newport News Shipbuilding offers flexible work options and guidance to employees
- Lost your job due to COVID-19? Here’s how to apply for unemployment
- Checkpoints set up along Florida-Alabama border to keep COVID-19 from spreading in the sunshine state